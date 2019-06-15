“Darkness at Noon” appears at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – Hungarian-born British novelist Arthur Koestler’s book “Darkness at Noon” has recently been published in Persian by Nimaj Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Asadollah Amrai, the book is about an aging revolutionary named Nicholas Rubashov, who is arrested, tried and imprisoned for treason against the government that he had helped to create.

Despite being based on real events such as the Stalinist Great Purge and the Moscow show trials, the novel does not name either Russia or the USSR, and tends to use generic terms to describe people and organizations.

Considered as a seminal work of twentieth-century literature and the writer’s masterpiece, the book has been previously published by different Iranian publishers.

Photo: Front cover of a Persian copy of “Darkness at Noon” by Hungarian-born British novelist Arthur Koestler.

