The republicans' fears of reducing the popularity of Trump

As much as we get closer to presidential elections next year, more surveys about the popularity of the president of the United States are published. Donald Trump believes most of these polls (where we see the decline in the popularity of Trump) are false! However, important news have recently been published in the US! The news that Trump's entourage are also concerned about the decline in U.S President's popularity in key states.

In other hands, After the Biden official announcement of the 2020 presidential election, many Democrat voters prefer to vote for Biden from him and other party candidates. That's what Biden has made clear to his victory in the Democratic primaries. He is now focusing on the final competition with President Donald Trump of the United States.

Donald Trump is currently analyzing the US electoral and political situation. Undoubtedly, the former vice-president of the United States will focus on social services, including health insurance, in the 2010 presidential election race. In this case, Biden can bring the middle and poor Americans. It should not be forgotten that Trump in the field of foreign policy is not well placed in the polls, and only about 40 percent of American citizens confirm their policies in the face of the international system. Biden, meanwhile, specializes in foreign policy, and his vision is more than approved by American citizens. Meanwhile, Biden's only concern is the Trump control in the economy. The former vice president of the United States is trying to get support from Barack Obama.

Controversial poll in the United States

Yesterday saw an important poll in the United States. ABC News on Friday published the results of an internal poll conducted by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in March, a survey that Trump himself denied even existed. Data from President Donald Trump's first internal reelection campaign poll conducted in March obtained exclusively by ABC News, showed him losing a matchup by wide margins to former Vice President Joe Biden in key battleground states. Trump has repeatedly denied that such data exists.

The polling data revealed for the first time by ABC News showed a double-digit lead for Biden in Pennsylvania 55-39 and Wisconsin 51-41 and had Biden leading by seven points in Florida. In Texas, a Republican stronghold, the numbers showed the president only leading by two points.ABC News did not obtain the poll’s early matchups against other candidates. The New York Times was first to report the existence of the internal polls. When presented by ABC News with these numbers, the Trump campaign confirmed the data saying in a statement that the numbers were old and that they have seen huge swings in Trump’s favor.

“These leaked numbers are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the President, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told ABC News in a statement. “Since then, we have seen huge swings in the President’s favor across the 17 states we have polled, based on the policies now espoused by the Democrats. For example, the plan to provide free health care to illegal immigrants results in an 18-point swing toward President Trump.”

Attorney General Bill Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election was released on March 24. While the Trump campaign’s full poll, which canvassed 17 states, was already in the field, it was well underway for four additional days after the release of Barr’s letter to the public. The poll was conducted from March 15 through March 28.

The Trump campaign did not provide the results of the full 17 state poll, matchups against other candidates nor any updated polling figures. Mueller's report did not find a conspiracy between Trump's campaign and the Russian government. The special counsel did not reach a conclusion about whether the president obstructed justice, and specifically did not exonerate him on that front.

Earlier in the week, the Trump campaign referenced “new data” that they claimed showed the president has a “lead in every state” they polled, according to a statement provided to ABC News by Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.The campaign is claiming the new poll “tested the issues the Democrat field is running on” and produced a more favorable result for the president in head to head match-ups against 2020 Democrats when tied to issues like providing free healthcare to illegal immigrants.

Early polls are often subject to change, but it’s notable that the new poll the campaign is now touting tested “issues” tied to 2020 opponents — meaning the Democratic candidates were politically defined by the campaign.“The President is correct that we have no current polls against defined Democrats – at all – that show him losing in any of the states we have tested. For example, the President leads in Florida by 8 points. He holds leads in all other states we have polled,” Parscale’s statement said. “Again, these months-old numbers are meaningless because they are pre-Mueller and pre-Democrat messaging, and should not be given any weight when discussing the current state of the race.”

In the recent days, the president has continued to lash out against reports that his campaign’s internal polling showed him trailing in key battleground states, slamming the numbers as “phony polling information.” Trump has called his internal poll numbers “unbelievable” and that he was “the strongest I’ve ever been.”

Speaking with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday during an exclusive interview, the president said his internal polling showed that he is “winning everywhere."When Stephanopoulos mentioned reports of polls commissioned by the Trump campaign that showed Biden ahead of him in key states, the president said: “those polls don't exist.”

"Nobody showed you those polls because those polls don't exist, George. Those polls don't exist. I'm losing in 15 out of 17 states? Those polls don't exist," Trump said."I just was given a meeting with my pollster who I frankly don't even believe in pollsters if you want to know the truth, you just run a campaign and whatever it is, it is, but I just had a meeting with somebody that's a pollster and I'm winning everywhere, so I don't know what you're talking about."

A day later, the president took to Twitter and again claimed internal polling showing him behind in battleground states didn’t exist.“The Fake (Corrupt) News Media said they had a leak into polling done by my campaign which, by the way, and despite the phony and never-ending Witch Hunt, are the best numbers WE have ever had. They reported Fake numbers that they made up & don’t even exist,” the president tweeted.

What is certain is that Trump will not have an easy path to win the upcoming presidential election. Public opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, the controversial president of the United States, is still on the rise. Polls conducted in the United States indicate that many of the American citizens who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections are now regretting their choice.

Biden, Warren, Sanders Lead 2020 Field

Monmouth University Polling Institute reported that Former Vice President Joe Biden is the front-runner among likely Democratic caucusgoers in Nevada while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes second place, just ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The first Monmouth University Poll of Silver State Democrats in the 2020 cycle finds that Warren has a particularly positive rating in Nevada compared to her standing elsewhere. Health care tops the list of concerns for Democratic voters, but the poll finds that immigration is more of a factor for choosing a nominee in Nevada than it is in other early states.

In a field of 24 candidates, Biden holds a clear lead with 36% support among registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters who are likely to attend the February 2020 Nevada caucuses. He is followed by Warren at 19%, Sanders at 13%, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7%, and California Sen. Kamala Harris at 6%. Other candidates registering at least 1% in the poll are former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (2%), New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (2%), entrepreneur Andrew Yang (2%), former cabinet secretary Juli?n Castro (1%), Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (1%), Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (1%), and author Marianne Williamson (1%). The remaining 12 candidates earn less than 1% or were not chosen by any respondents in the poll.

Biden maintains a strong lead among voters who consider themselves moderate or conservative – 47% support him compared to 11% for Warren, 9% for Sanders, 6% for Harris, and 4% for Buttigieg. Biden also leads Warren among somewhat liberal voters but by a narrower margin of 31% to 24%, with Buttigieg coming in at 12%, Sanders at 8%, and Harris at 5% among this group. Among very liberal voters, though, the contest is between Warren (27%) and Sanders (26%), with Biden garnering just 19% along with Harris at 7% and Buttigieg at 7%. Very liberal voters make up about one-quarter of likely caucusgoers.

About 1-in-5 voters (21%) say 2020 will be the first Democratic caucus they participate in. Among these first time caucusgoers, nearly half (48%) prefer Biden, with 16% supporting Sanders, 6% for Buttigieg, and 4% each for Warren and Harris. Among those who have attended a Nevada caucus in the past, 33% support Biden, 23% are for Warren, 12% for Sanders, and 7% each for Harris and Buttigieg.

The race appears to be only somewhat tighter among Latino voters for Biden (27%), Sanders (19%), and Warren (11%), followed by O’Rourke at 6% and Yang at 5%. A sizable 20% of Latino voters do not have a candidate preference at this time. It is important to note, though, that this subsample has a larger margin of error that ranges from 7 to 10 percentage points for the top three candidates. Among white non-Hispanic voters, Biden leads Warren 37% to 23%, with Sanders at 13%, Buttigieg at 10%, and Harris at 5%. Among all other voters, the majority of whom are African-American, Biden has a clear lead of 42% with Harris (14%), Warren (12%), and Sanders (6%) trailing.

“Nevada is the first state on the Democrats’ 2020 calendar with an ethnically diverse electorate. Latino voters seem to be particularly up for grabs right now,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The top issues that Nevada Democrats are thinking about in choosing a presidential nominee are health care (41%), followed by environmental concerns (17% climate change and 7% environment in general), immigration (19%), jobs (17%), reproductive rights (15%), and beating Trump (14%). Other issues that are important to voters include education (8%), civil rights (8%), income inequality (8%), foreign policy (7%), social security (5%), competence and experience (5%), taxes (5%), honesty and integrity (5%), gun control (4%), and a number of other issues named by 3% or less. Immigration and the combination of jobs and income inequality are more important issues for Nevada Democrats than they are in other early states polled by Monmouth. Specifically, immigration is named as a top issue by 19% in Nevada, compared to 9% in New Hampshire last month and 14% in Iowa two months ago. Jobs and income inequality are named by 25% in Nevada, compared to 15% in New Hampshire last month and 15% in Iowa two months ago. Health care has been the top issue mentioned in all three states – 41% Nevada, 41% New Hampshire, and 51% Iowa – while climate change and the environment have also been important for Democrats in all three states – 24% Nevada, 24% New Hampshire, 29% Iowa. In Nevada, health care is the top concern for all demographic groups except Latino voters, for whom immigration (37%) and health care (37%) are equally mentioned as a top issue in their choice of a presidential nominee.

The Monmouth University Poll asked caucusgoers to rate 24 announced candidates in the race. Biden holds the most positive rating at 78% favorable to 13% unfavorable. However, the ratings for Warren (70% to 11%) and Harris (67% to 9%) are nearly as strong. Other relatively well-known candidates include Sanders (65% to 20%), Booker (61% to 9%), O’Rourke (54% to 16%), Buttigieg (56% to 8%), New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (38% to 16%), and Klobuchar (43% to 10%). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is well-known but has a net negative rating of 25% favorable to 33% unfavorable.