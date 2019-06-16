Tehran hosting International Forum on Islamic Capital Markets

TEHRAN- The 11th International Forum on Islamic Capital Markets (ICM) is being held in Tehran with participation of 28 representatives from 15 countries, IRIB reported.

The event is being held through cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB); and representatives from Italy, Spain, Qatar and Morocco are participating in the forum for the first time.

Addressing the forum on Sunday (the first day of the event), Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Head Shapour Mohammadi announced his country’s readiness to launch financial instruments jointly with the Islamic countries.

Referring to existence of different financial instruments in the Islamic capital market, the official said that Iranian capital market is ready for setting up a joint committee with the other Islamic countries to launch such instruments.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the event, Mohammadi also said that Iran’s capital market is enjoying some good stability at the moment and the people have received good profits from this market during the recent months.

The 11th International Forum on Islamic Capital Markets is being held with the aim of developing Islamic financial instruments.

Main topics being discussed during the event include:

* Socially Responsible Investment in Islamic Capital Markets;

* Green Financing in Islamic Finance Framework;

* Collective Investment Schemes in Islamic Financial System;

* Shariah Compliant Risk Management Instruments and Derivatives;

* Fintech in Islamic Financial Markets;

* Government Financing through Islamic Finance Products.

Iranian capital market launched some new financial instruments during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019), as Tehran stock Exchange (TSE) officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and Iran Mercantile Market (IME) launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

