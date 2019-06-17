BIB winning illustrations to go on display in Qom

TEHRAN – An exhibition of 42 winning works from the Biennale of Illustrations Bratislava (BIB) will open at Eshraq Gallery in Qom on Thursday.

Slovak Ambassador Jan Bory, Iranian member of BIB jury Ali Buzari and a number of cultural officials and artists are scheduled to attend the opening ceremony, the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) announced on Monday.

Iranian artist Kamal Tabatabai is scheduled to hold a workshop on children’s book illustration on the sidelines of the exhibition on June 26.

The exhibition was previously held in the Iranian cities of Sanandaj, Kerman, Ahvaz and Mashhad.

The exhibit will run until July 10.

Photo: A poster for an exhibition of winning works of the Biennale of Illustrations Bratislava, which will be held in Qom from June 20 to July 10.

