Chabahar to host surf festival

TEHRAN – A major surf festival will be commenced in Iran’s Chabahar on June 20, with the aim of attracting more travelers to the port city, which is located in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Training packages have also been embedded in the schedule of the event, a local official said, CHTN reported.

In addition, traditional performances of nomadic tribes and locals as well as festivals of culinary, handicrafts and tourist attractions will be held by the opening ceremony of the festival, Mojtaba Mirhosseini said.

Chabahar welcomed 3,200 foreign nationals during the first nine months of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on December 21, 2018).

