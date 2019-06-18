Iran, China to collaborate on film industry

TEHRAN – The general manager of the China Film Co-Production Corporation, Miao Xiaotian, has announced that China is willing to collaborate on joint film projects with Iran, Variety reported on Monday.

“China has signed co-production agreements with 22 countries. Similar agreements between Iran and China are in the works, and will be signed by the end of this year,” he said.

He made the remarks on Monday during “Focus on Iran: Dialogue between Iranian and Chinese Filmmakers”, a session that the Shanghai International Film Festival organized. Eight Iranian movies are competing at the event that will run until June 24.

Iranian filmmaker Reza Mirkarimi who is also the director of Iran’s Fajr International Film Festival gave an overview of Iranian cinema.

The manager of the International Relations Department of the Fajr festival, Kamyar Mohsenin, also attended the meeting.

“Governments can work to promote cooperation between countries, but the implementation should be done by filmmakers. Filmmakers need to have more dialogue. Maybe a movie on children’s topics can be a starting point of our collaboration,” Mohsenin said.

The CEO of China’s Dirty Monkey Films Group, Wang Yibing, noted that Chinese and Iranian filmmakers share a passion for realistic films.

“Each country’s complicated social structure and large population provide fertile soil for creativity,” he added.

Pointing to “Capernaum”, a Lebanese film that premiered at Cannes last year and was a theatrical sensation in China, he concluded that Iranian movies can be just as successful in China.

Photo: Organizers of Iran’s Fajr International Film Festival Kamyar Mohsenin (2nd L) and Reza Mirkarimi (C) and a number for Chinese film officials attend “Focus on Iran: Dialogue between Iranian and Chinese Filmmakers”, a panel discussion at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, on June 17, 2019. (SIFF)

