Iran’s “Reza” to hit silver screens in France

TEHRAN – Iranian director Alireza Motamedi’s drama “Reza” will go on screen in France on August 21, Norte Distribution, a French distribution and production company, has announced.

The film tells the story of a divorced man named Reza who is trying to adapt to his new life after a divorce while he finds a new romance.

“Reza” received the Ciné+ Distribution Support Award at the 33rd Belfort Entrevues International Film Festival in France last November.

The film is currently on screen at Iran’s Art and Experience Cinemas, which are dedicated to screening documentary and art films.

Photo: A poster for the French premiere of Iranian director Alireza Motamedi’s film “Reza”.

