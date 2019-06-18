Berlin meeting to discuss Iran’s artistic heritage in German scholars’ studies

TEHRAN – The cultural and artistic heritage of Iran in studies carried in the German-speaking countries will be discussed in the 4th Iranian Studies Forum, which will be held at the Iran House in Berlin from June 28 to 30.

Professors and scholars from the University of Gottingen, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, University of Bamberg, University of Tubingen and several other academic centers in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria are scheduled to attend the forum, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) has announced.

Pre-Islamic cultural heritage in eastern Iran, development of Persian calligraphy, and ancient Persian myths in Christianity are among the topics, which will be scrutinized during the meeting.

The Iranian Studies Forum is organized annually in collaboration with ICRO and several other international institutions at the Iran House in Berlin.

Photo: A poster for the 4th Iranian Studies Forum, which will be held at the Iran House in Berlin from June 28 to 30.

