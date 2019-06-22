“Bald Pigeon Fancier” director views theater as basic necessity for children 

TEHRAN – Azadeh Ansari, the director of the acclaimed play “Bald Pigeon Fancier”, has said that children need theater as much as food, health and clothing are necessary for them.

“Sociologists believe that a society without theater is not a happy one. Watching plays can help children grow more social and more intelligent. Watching theater is necessary for children. Those children who watch plays have more skills compared to their friends, their imaginations grow faster and their knowledge will be increased,” she added.

Ansari is currently staging “Bald Pigeon Fancier” based on a short story by writer Samad Behrangi at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA). Nasrin Khanjari has adapted the short story for the stage.

She said that the play demonstrates the importance of happiness and added, “Happiness is a great asset and needs to be looked after constantly.”

“The play is good for children aged 4 to 10. However, many adults have also liked to sit and watch it,” he stated.

The director said that she has always liked legends and stories filled with secrets and mysteries, “Because they carry many useful hints and give practical lessons for life.”

Ansari asked the governmental organizations to support theatrical figures and invest in this art to help children flourish.

Farzin Mohaddes, Minush Rahimian and Mehrnush Shariati are the main members of the troupe.

Photo: Members of director Azadeh Ansari’s troupe perform “Bald Pigeon Fancier” at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran. (IIDCYA/Yunes Panahi)

