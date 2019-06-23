Deputy parliament speaker says drone downing was a ‘punch in the U.S. mouth’

TEHRAN – Deputy Majlis Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian says the downing of a highly advanced U.S. drone was a punch in the mouth of the “criminal America”.

The move “proved that Iran will not surrender easily to their (Americans’) nonsensical talks,” Pezeshkian, a reformist, said at the beginning of an open session of the parliament on Sunday.

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC announced that a U.S.-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

“One who wants to negotiate does not impose sanctions,” Pezeshkian says of Trump who repeatedly calls for talks with Iran. Pezeshkian also said the Islamic Republic, more than any other government, has been subject to terror and plots of overthrow, especially by the United States and its allies, Mehr reported.

Pointing to claims by the U.S. that Iranians are terrorists, Pezeshkian said the United States has been behind a number of terror attacks in Iran targeting Friday prayer leaders, Iranian youths, officials and judges.

He also referred to the contradictory actions of the Trump administration, saying, “One who wants to negotiate does not impose sanctions. A government that claims [to be ready] for talks, does not tear up previous talks.”

“Such people should never be trusted,” he concluded.

Pezeshkian was making a reference to the Trump administration’s withdrawal last year from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was struck in 2015 between Iran and six world powers, including the U.S., after years of negotiations.

