Researchers design application for diagnosing bow-leggedness

TEHRAN- Researchers at Kermanshah University of Technology have designed an application for diagnosing bow-leggedness, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Bow-leggedness (also called Genu varum, bandiness, bandy-leg, and tibia vara), is a varus deformity marked by (outward) bowing at the knee, which means that the lower leg is angled inward (medially) in relation to the thigh's axis, giving the limb overall the appearance of an archer's bow.

The new application will help both the diagnosis and treatment of bow-leggedness.

The idea of designing such application was first proposed by Hossein Par, the head of physical education department at Kermanshah University of Technology. Subsequently, Seyyed Vafa Barkhoda, the member of Computer Engineering Department put forwarded the idea as a subject for master’s thesis and a computer engineering student, Mahya Naseri, designed the application under his supervision.

The application is designed in android operating system. By using the cell phone’s camera and picture processing techniques, it can detect the location of the knees, medial condyles and the distance between the knees.

The application can detect the users’ problems based on their age and sex. It also gives users instructions and suggest exercises that will help fix the bow legs.

The public relations office of the ministry of science has announced that the application will be hopefully used extensively in schools and by parents, so that this condition will be diagnosed in children as soon as possible.

SJ/MG

