Photo exhibit by Foreign Ministry personnel opens in Tehran to raise funds for flood victims

TEHRAN – An exhibition of photos taken by the personnel of the Foreign Ministry opened at the Malek National Library and Museum in Tehran on Monday to raise funds for the flood victims in Iran.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif paid a visit to the exhibit named “Photo Diplomat, World View, Iranian Art” on the opening day, the Persian service of ILNA reported on Tuesday.

“The ministry organized the charity exhibit to raise awareness,” he told the Persian service of ILNA on Tuesday.

“This exhibit not only helps add more to the knowledge of the visitors, but also helps the people of flood-stricken regions of the country, and I am happy my colleagues have organized such event, and I am also happy to be part of this charity move,” he added.

Zarif also noted that Iranian embassies in other countries are also ready to provide the facilities and host those interested to set up exhibits in the embassies on the theme of Iran’s floods.

The March heavy rainfall in several provinces in western, southwestern and northeastern Iran led to severe flooding, which struck and damaged many cities and villages.

Photo: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and his assistant, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, visit the charity exhibit “Photo Diplomat, World View, Iranian Art” at the Malek National Library and Museum on June 24, 2019. (ILNA/Alireza Ramezani)

