Teer Art Fair kicks off at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex

TEHRAN – The 2nd edition of the Teer Art Fair, an art exhibit co-founded by the Dastan Basement Gallery and Asar Gallery, opened at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex on Tuesday.

Twenty galleries from Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz are displaying works by over 100 artists at the fair.

Etemad Gallery is displaying paintings by Mohsen Vaziri-Moqaddam, Mohsen Ahmadvand, Mehrdad Moheb-Ali and several other artists, while Hedayat Gallery has dedicated its entire space to sculptures by Hadi Nikan.

According to Teer Art Fair director Maryam Majd, the galleries have been chosen by a selection committee composed of Negar Azimi, the senior editor of the New York-based art magazine Bidoun, Art Dubai director Myrna Ayad and Italian gallery director Daniele Balice.

The director of Tehran’s Tarrahan Azad Gallery, Rozita Sharafjahan, and graphic designer Behzad Hatam are other members of the committee.

The art fair aims to encourage more dialogue among gallery owners, art experts and artists, and to develop a good relationship between art and everyday life.

Several panel discussions on various topics will also be organized on the sidelines of the fair, which will be running until June 28.

Photo: Gallery employees make final preparations for the Teer Art Fair at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex on June 24, 2019 just one day before its official opening. (Honaronline/Mahdieh Babai)

RM/MMS/YAW