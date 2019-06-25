Raisi: Iran’s calmness due to resistance, not negotiations

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi says the atmosphere of peace and tranquility prevailing in Iran is due to resistance and not negotiations.

“Iran’s perseverance and resistance on the world stage is working,” Raisi said on Tuesday, according to ISNA.

Pointing to the Thursday downing of an American spy drone by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, he said the IRGC’s power in the region is noteworthy.

He added that if the government trusts human resources, Iran will overcome the problems created by the enemy.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. rose after the IRGC shot down a U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk drone that had entered Iranian airspace in the Persian Gulf region to gather intelligence, using the indigenous Khordad 3 surface-to-air missile system.

MH/PA