Iran to organize art exhibition on downed U.S. drone

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization in Tehran will organize an exhibition of posters and cartoons on the U.S. drone that was shot down by Iran last week.

All the artworks have been created by Iranian artists for the exhibition entitled “Hard Slaps”, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

The exhibition will take place at the Iranian Photographers Center from June 30 to July 13.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone last Thursday after it breached Iran’s airspace.

Photo: A poster for the exhibition “Hard Slaps”.

