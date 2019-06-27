Iran tourism grows 1.9% to account for 6.5% of GDP

Iran’s tourism sector grew by 1.9% to contribute 1,158 trillion rials ($8.83 billion) or 6.5% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 1,334 jobs (5.4% of total employment) in 2018, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council’s annual report.

The WTTC report, which digs into the economic impact and social importance of the sector, shows international visitors spent 168,954 billion rials ($1.28 billion) in Iran in 2018.

The council expects the number of international arrivals to stand at 6.5 million in 2019, according to Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Based on data compiled by the Central Bank of Iran, tourism industry contributed $11.8 billion to the country’s GDP in the past Iranian year 1397 (ended March 20), tourism chief Ali-Asghar Mounesan said earlier this month.

The number of international tourists visiting Iran surged 52.5 percent in the past Iranian calendar year from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Organization. The Islamic Republic hosted some 7.8 million foreign nationals in that year, which shows a 52.5 percent increase year on year.

AFM/MQ/MG