What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Shamsollah Saedi is underway at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 3 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahhari Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Zohreh Qazihosseini are currently on view in an exhibition at Idea Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Familiar Room” will be running until July 3 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Abolfazl Rafiei is on display in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Inhabitants of Moan” runs until July 10 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Negah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Reza Mazruei.

Entitled “Conversions, Confluences and Interactions”, the exhibit runs until July 10 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Akbar Rafiei is being shown at White Line Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Old Houses” will run until July 8 at the gallery, which can be found at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Atieh Ramezanpur and Raheleh Yusefi are showcasing their latest paintings in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Unstable Situation” will be running until July 3 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mitra Bostani.

The exhibition will run until July 3 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Saman Farhangi is on display in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Moment before Perception” runs until July 9 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Paintings by Mahmud Mahmudi are currently on view in an exhibition at Moon Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until July 16 at the gallery that can be found at 26 Golestan Blvd., Africa Ave.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Iman Aqai is underway at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Confront” will continue until July 3 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Drawing

* A group of artists, including Hanibal Alkhas, Kambiz Derambakhsh, Yazdan Sadi, Arash Lahiji, Nikzad Nojumi and Adak Jamshidzadeh, is showcasing their drawings in an exhibition at Artland Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Along the Line” runs until July 8 at the gallery located at 4 Safa Alley, Kachui St. in the Evin neighborhood.

ABU/MMS/YAW