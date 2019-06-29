‘Comprehensive system of domestically-made products to be launched in near future’

TEHRAN- Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister will launch a comprehensive system for registration of domestically-made products in near future, deputy minister of industry, mining and trade announced.

Farshad Moqimi said this transparent mechanism will lay the ground for introducing different industries and industrial capabilities aiming to strengthen domestic production, IRIB reported on Friday.

The current Iranian calendar year of 1398 is named as the year of "Pickup in Production" by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The realization of this motto toward Iran’s self-reliance is in fact the only way to tackle the U.S. cruel sanctions on Iran’s economy.

And to this end, providing the required working capital for the production units and offering them facilities is one of the major measures being pursued by the government to support these units in the year of Pickup in Production.

‘Helping production rise a priority of ministry’

Also, on the occasion of the National Day of Industry (July 1), Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani mentioned helping production increase a priority of his ministry and named some of the plans they have defined in the ministry for production flourishing, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Referring to this year’s title which is pickup in production, the minister said, “Our focus in this year is to preserve the current production level, while benefitting from the most available capacities; and in this regard, a special program including 35 projects have been prepared.”

“We will spare no effort for strengthening domestic production and manufacturing of those parts that are currently imported to the country, through relying on capable domestic manpower in order to tackle the current [sanction] condition”, he added.

Removing the barriers in the way of production, reviving and renovating industrial units through cooperation of private sector, elites and university professors is attached priority by the government and specially by industry ministry, Rahmani stressed.

In early May, the official said 2,200 industrial units will come back to the production cycle by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

The minister said that last year, 1,900 inactive units were planned to restart activity, but the planning came true for 1,700 units and led to creation of 28,000 jobs.

He further said, “We have some plans for removing the problems of the units which are facing serious challenges.”

There are some units that enjoy high potential and capacities, but due to some problems such as inadequate working capital they cannot work with full capacity, the minister noted, adding, “Our priority in the current year is to facilitate the condition for such units.”

RAI, industry ministry co-op to support domestic production

The head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) has announced that his organization and the ministry of industry have come to an agreement on supporting domestic production in the railway sector.

Saeed Rasouli also said that a task force has been set up to follow up the issue, IRNA reported on Friday.

This task force will encourage the other organizations to help domestic production in this sector, he added.

The official mentioned boosting efficiency of railway fleet and network through benefitting from the most available capacities, linking the major cargo centers to the railway network based on a multi-year plan, and supporting domestic production in developing passenger and cargo fleet as some priorities of RAI in the current Iranian year.

He said linking the cargo centers to the railway network has been started and implanting the scheduled plan for the current year is on the agenda, adding that he major cargo centers are planned to be linked to the railway based on a multi-year schedule.

MA/MA