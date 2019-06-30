Tehran City’s real estate deals down 44.8% in spring

TEHRAN- The number of real estate deals in Tehran City fell 44.8 percent in spring, which corresponds to the first quarter of Iranian calendar year, compared to the same quarter in the past year, Tasnim news agency reported citing the data released by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

As reported, the number of deals during the first quarter of this year has been 21,537, and the housing price has risen 106 percent year on year in Tehran City.

MA/MA