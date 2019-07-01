Iran, Tajikistan stress expansion of tourism ties

TEHRAN – Iran and Tajikistan have recently explored avenues to enhance tourism ties after the two nations experienced decline in the number of arrivals.

A drop in the number of travelers from both countries led them to enter into negotiations, Iran’s deputy chief of tourism Vali Teymouri said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

A total of 4993 Tajik nationals visited Iran during the past Iranian calendar year 1396 (ended in March 2018), however, the number fell 9 percent in 1397, reaching 4085 people, the official announced.

The number of Iranians traveling to Tajikistan reached 6261 in 1396, which decreased by 14 percent in 1397, Teymouri added.

Referring to Tajikistan’s interest in boosting tourism, Teymouri said, “Talks have been held with Tajikistan’s deputy minister of tourism in order to develop cooperation with regard to the cultural commonalities between the two countries. And Tajikistan is keenly interested in exchanging travelers bilaterally.”

The number of international tourists visiting Iran surged 52.5 percent in 1397 from a year earlier, Teymouri said earlier in April.

Outbound passengers added up to 7 million during the past year, which is less than a year earlier, when some ten million Iranians traveled oversees, Teymouri said, citing financial strains among reasons behind.

Of Iran’s attractions are hundreds of museums, ancient bazaars, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, mansions as well as 22 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

AFM/MG