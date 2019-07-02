Minister: U.S. sanctions hampering Iran’s humanitarian projects

TEHRAN – Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Monday the cruel sanctions imposed by the U.S. against Iran prevent the country from implementing its humanitarian projects.

The sanctions disrupt Iran’s services to refugees and have a negative impact on fighting drug trafficking and human trafficking and preventing the flood of immigration to European countries, Rahmani Fazli said, according to IRNA.

He also said for forty years the Islamic Republic has welcomed millions of refugees from neighboring countries due to its humanitarian stance and moral values.

Iran has been the biggest advocate of refugees in the world and has provided the refugees with different services, including healthcare, education and decent living conditions without any discrimination, the minister insisted.

In May 2015, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree to the Ministry of Education allowing all Afghan children of school age, regardless of documentation status, to attend primary and secondary school education. In addition, all refugees of school-age are now exempt from paying costly refugee-specific tuition fees, which encourages even vulnerable and economically challenged families to send their children to school.

Earlier this year, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Western countries have caused many problems for the Afghan people and should fulfil their duties in helping the Afghan refugees.

“Iran has been hosting Afghan refugees for 40 years with generosity and the Western countries, which have caused many miseries for the Afghan people, should fulfil their duties in this respect,” Araqchi said.

MH/PA