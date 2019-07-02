Iran’s Omid Singh wants Indian No. 7 jersey

TEHRAN – Iran’s Indian-origin star Omid Singh says he wants No. 7 in Indian national football team.

Igor Stimac has recently invited Omid Singh to Indian national football team.

Although he was raised in Iran, Omid’s father holds an Indian passport, making him eligible to represent the country.

The 28-year-old midfielder started his playing career in Gahar Zagroz in Iranian football league and has also played in top-flight teams Naft Masjed Soleyman, Esteghlal Khuzestan, Pars Jonoubi and Nassaji.

“I liked to play for Iran national football team but I was not invited to Team Melli. At the moment, Iran are one of the best teams in Asia and it’s hard to be part of the team. Mr. Stimac called me and I accepted to play for India,” Singh said.

“I am not familiar with Indian football team but I know that they have progressed a lot in the recent years. David James, Robert Pires, Nicolas Anelka, Roberto Carlos and Zico have played in Indian league in the past years,” he added.

“I always wear No. 7 but they want to hand me No. 17. I hope they give me No. 7 in India,” he added.

“India are a rising team in Asia and can compete with the continent’s giants. The team will not surely lose to South Korea with six goals. They have invested in the development of football in the recent years,” Singh stated.

“Many Iranians are unhappy with my decision but I am going to make them proud. My father is an Indian, however I was born in Iran,” he concluded.