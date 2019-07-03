TV series nominees for Hafez Awards unveiled 

TEHRAN – Five TV series are competing in the 19th edition of the Hafez Awards as the nominees for this category were announced on Wednesday.

“The Lady of the Mansion”, directed by Azizollah Hamidnejad about a Qajar prince who marries a young girl and brings her to his mansion full of dark secrets, is one of the nominees.

“Father”, by Behrang Tofiqi about two young university students who fall in love despite their different families and backgrounds, has also received a nomination.

“The Lovers” by Manuchehr Hadi about a middle-aged woman who lost his husband and son in an incident, “Around Autumn” by Hossein Namazi about the Mina tragedy in which thousands of pilgrims lost their lives in Saudi Arabia in September 2015 have also been shortlisted for the award.

The filmmakers are also competing for an award for best director.

“The Forbidden” by Amir Purkian, about three generations of a family and an underground gang named Forbidden, has also been nominated for the best series award and its screenwriters Ali Asghari and Mehrdad Kuroshnia received nominations for the best screenwriter award.

Homayun Asadian received a nomination for the best director award for his popular series “Twilight Moment”, which is about the lives of four siblings over 30 years.

The nominees for best screenwriter award are Ehsan Javanmard for “The Lady of the Mansion”, Hamed Anqa and Hossein Amirjahani for “Father”, and Mehdi Mohammadnejadian and Babak Kaidan for “The Lovers”.

The Hafez Awards, Iran’s first and only private awards event in the film industry and TV productions, will announce winners in Tehran on July 12.

Photo: This combination photo shows scenes from Hafez Awards nominees in the TV series category.

