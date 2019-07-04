Iranian human rights chief: U.S. seeking to eliminate traces of human civilization

TEHRAN – Iran’s Human Rights Council chief has deplored the U.S. government’s crimes against Muslims, saying Washington is seeking to remove every trace of Islamic and human civilization.

“Americans are seeking to eliminate the traces of human civilization,” Mohammad Javad Larijani said on Tuesday, addressing an international meeting on “the American version of human rights”, according to Tasnim.

“They (the Americans) did this in Syria and Iraq, and even destroyed pre-Islamic works,” he said, adding that today, Yemen, which is one of the centers of Islamic civilization, has been subject to severe aggression backed by the U.S.

Pointing to American version of human rights, Larijani said it has “different layers”, including crimes and moves to deprive nations of their civil rights.

Last month, the Iranian Parliament concluded a report on the U.S. government’s violation of human rights, both inside and outside the United States.

Iran’s International Human Rights Center has already been compiling annual reports on human rights violations in the United States.

Violation of prisoners’ rights, breach of privacy rights, violation of the rights of minorities, breaches of immigrants’ rights, racial discrimination, violation of children's rights, violation of freedom of speech, and sexual violence against women in the U.S. have been among the issues raised in the annual reports.

The United States is internationally criticized for politicizing the issue of human rights and is known as one of the major self-proclaimed defenders of human rights.

Excessive use of force by the U.S. police against protesters, people of color in particular, are among the thorny issues staining the country's rights record.

The incumbent president, Donald Trump, is also viewed as a racist by a large percentage of the American population and people around the world. His insulting language against certain African nations was revealed by a congressman in April last year.



