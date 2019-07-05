Iranian ambassador meets Turkish party leaders 

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Turkey has held a series of meetings with a number of Turkish political party leaders, discussing ways to boost relations between the two neighboring countries.

In a meeting with members of the Justice and Development Party, abbreviated officially “AK Parti” in the Turkish language, Mohammad Farazmand and party officials exchanged views about the latest developments in the region and the world.

Ambassador Farazmand and AK Parti politicians also discussed ways to promote political relationship, Tasnim reported on Friday, without mentioning when the meetings were held.

The Iranian diplomat also held a meeting with Felicity Party secretary general Mustafa Karamollaoglu on issues of mutual interest.

Speaking at the session, Karamollaoglu said Turkish officials hail Iran’s resistance against U.S. threats and pressures.

The remarks come against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the U.S. with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, F-22 fighter jets, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways to circumvent bans on its crude oil export.

