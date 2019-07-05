“Lion of Zaytan”, biography of veteran Mojtaba Zolfaqarnasab, published  

TEHRAN – A biography of Colonel Mojtaba Zolfaqarnasab, an Iranian military advisor who was martyred in the Syrian war, has been published under the title of “The Lion of Zaytan”.

The book was unveiled during a special ceremony at Tehran’s Arasbaran Cultural Center on Thursday.

In addition, a note written by Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, for the book was presented during the ceremony.

“Dear Martyr Zolfaqarnasab and every devotee like him are the honor of the country and a true soldier of Islam and Quran,” the Leader wrote.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran Army and all of us should be proud of people like Martyr Zolfaqarnasab,” he added.

Written by Mehdi Fesahat, the biography has been published by Sureh-Sabz.

Zolfaqarnasab was killed during a battle in the village of Zaytan in southern Aleppo, Syria on May 10, 2016.

Photo: Military commanders and cultural officials unveil Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s note on the book “The Lion of Zaytan” at Tehran’s Arasbaran Cultural Center on July 4, 2019. (Mehr/Behnam Tofiqi)

MMS/YAW

