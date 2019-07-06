Naxos Records to release Ali Rahbari’s new album “My Mother Persia” next week 

TEHRAN – Naxos Records, a Hong Kong-based German record label specializing in classical music, is scheduled to release Iranian composer Ali (Alexander) Rahbari’s new album “My Mother Persia” on July 12.

The album features melodies and improvisations in Iranian traditional styles, including a violin concerto entitled “Nohe Khan” by soloist Paula Rahbari.

“Mother’s Tears” and “Children’s Prayer” are the other tracks of the album.

The Prague Metropolitan Orchestra and Antalya State Symphony have cooperated with Rahbari in this album.

Rahbari, the former conductor of Tehran Symphony Orchestra, performed the composition at Aspendos Hall in Antalya in April 2018 along with the Antalya State Symphony Orchestra and Iranian prominent vocalist Mohammad Motamedi.

In a press conference held in Tehran in May 2018, Iranian tar virtuoso Hossein Alizadeh, who attended the concert, said that unlike most of artists, Rahabari performed a song about his homeland in a place that was not his homeland.

He also lamented that cultural officials lacked an understanding of Rahbari’s value, therefore, they made no effort to convince him to stay in Iran.

In 2004, just a year before the victory of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in the presidential election, Rahbari was invited from Austria to reorganize the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, but he resigned the following year over the low salaries paid to the musicians.

In 2013, after Rouhani won the presidential election, he asked cultural officials to reinstate the Iranian symphony orchestras, which were closed down by the government under Ahmadinejad.

As a result in March 2015, Rahbari was assigned once again to restore the orchestra. However, he resigned his position as a conductor in protest over a decision by the Rudaki Foundation to set up a center with the assigned task of managing the Tehran Symphony Orchestra and National Orchestra.



Photo: Front cover of Iranian composer Ali Rahbari’s new album “My Mother Persia”.

