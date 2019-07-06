Doc on basketball player Aidin Nikkhah Bahrami premieres in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ashkan Mehryar’s documentary “Aidin”, about Aidin Nikkhah Bahrami, a key member of the Iranian national basketball team during the 2000s, premiered during a special ceremony at Iran Mall Cineplex on Friday.

A number of cultural officials, artists and athletes along with Aidin’s parents and his brother Samad, who is also a professional basketball player, attended the ceremony.

“I’ve always dreamed of doing such a thing for Aidin, and now I am really shocked and I appreciate the director’s efforts,” Farzaneh Ebrahimifakhar, Aidin’s mother, said in her brief speech at the event.

“People have never forgotten my son and they have never left us alone. I thank them all,” she added.

A commemorative postage stamp homage to Aidin was also unveiled during the ceremony and was dedicated to Aidin’s family.

Produced by the Exxon International Group, the film covers the life story and death of Aidin, who won the Gold Medal at the FIBA Asia Championship in 2007 and helped the national team to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

He died in a car accident on December 27, 2007 on the Tehran–Chalus road with his fiancée.

Iranian prominent actor Parviz Parastui is the narrator of the movie, which will go on screen in the near future at Iran’s Art and Experience Cinemas, which are dedicated to screening documentary and art films.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Ashkan Mehryar’s documentary “Aidin”.

