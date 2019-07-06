Persepolis in hunt for fourth successive title: Gabriel Calderon

TEHRAN – Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon says that they are going to win Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the fourth successive time.

The Argentine coach replaced Branko Ivankovic on July 1 as head coach of Persepolis football team.

Ivankovic led Persepolis to the Iranian domestic treble last season. Under guidance of the Croat, the Reds experienced their first ever AFC Champions league final as well.



“I am very happy to be here and I am satisfied with what I am doing here. I am also satisfied with the club’s equipment,” Calderon said in the training on Saturday.



“I’ve won the title whenever I’ve coached a big club. I know that to win a title for the fourth time in a row will be very difficult but I believe in my team. We want to keep going,” the 59-year-old coach stated.



“I am a coach who likes attacking football. We will play attacking football in the new season but I also care about defensive football. I am here less than a week but I have good relationship with my all players,” Calderon said.

“Ivankovic did a great job in Persepolis and I am going to continue his winning way in the team. I know it will be a very tough task to repeat the championship but I am here to do that,” Calderon concluded.