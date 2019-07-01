Gabriel Calderon officially named Persepolis coach

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Persepolis have confirmed the appointment of Gabriel Calderon as their new head coach.

The 59-year-old Argentine coach, who arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran Sunday night, has signed a one-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year.

Branko Ivankovic left Persepolis in mid-June to lead Saudi Arabian football club Al Ahli.

The Croat led Persepolis to the Iranian domestic treble last season. Under guidance of the Croat, the Reds experienced their first ever AFC Champions league final as well.

Ivankovic, who built the most decorated resume of any coach in Persepolis history, is now leading Saudi Arabian football club Al Ahli.

Calderon, the ex-Argentina midfielder, who has represented Albicelestes in the 1982 and 1990 FIFA World Cups, is familiar with coaching in the region since he has already led Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabian national football teams and coached Saudi clubs Al Hilial and Al Ittihad and Qatari outfit Qatar SC.