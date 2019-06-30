Calderon eyes fourth successive IPL title with Persepolis

TEHRAN – Argentine coach Gabriel Calderon says he is going to win Iran Professional League (IPL) for the fourth time in a row.

The 59-year-old coach arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran Sunday night to finalize his contract with the Iranian football giants.



Persepolis are without a coach after parting ways with Branko Ivankovic and Calderon is going to fill the vacant coaching job.

Ivankovic led Persepolis to the Iranian domestic treble last season. Under guidance of the Croat, the Reds experienced their first ever AFC Champions league final as well.

Ivankovic, who built the most decorated resume of any coach in Persepolis history, is now leading Saudi Arabian football club Al Ahli.

Now, Calderon says that he has come to Persepolis to continue the team’s winning way in the last three seasons.

“Persepolis are one of the Asian greatest teams with the best supporters in Iran and Asia. We want to win IPL title for the fourth successive time, that’s why I am here,” Calderon said after his arrival.

“We want to improve our quality and I believe that we can do it. I am highly motivated to work at the team because Persepolis are a big club. I can promise the fans that I will do my best and we will display glittering performance in Iran and Asia,” Calderon went on to say.