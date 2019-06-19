Branko Ivankovic sends message to Persepolis fans

TEHRAN – Branko Ivankovic has thanked Persepolis fans for supporting him in his four-year career in the Iranian popular club.

The 65-year-old coach left the team to join Al Ahli of Saudi Arabi on a two-year contract.

Ivankovic built the most decorated resume of any coach in Persepolis history. Under leadership of him, Persepolis won three successive Iran Professional League. The Reds, also won one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups.

Furthermore, Persepolis reached the AFC Champions League final for the first time ever, where they lost to Japanese outfit Kashima Antlers 2-0 on aggregate

“I'm saying goodbye to you, Persepolis, Iranian football. I made a tough, impossible decision. There is no ideal time to leave. If we could probably, we will stay together for many years. My coaching staff and I gave the best of us, knowledge, experience, love, passion for the greatest results and success in club history and history of Iranian football. Thank you for four years of support, immense love for me and coaching staff. Love that I will not forget and will remain eternal in me. Sorry for few defeats, bad game or mistake, but we always wanted the best for you, club and Iranian football,” Ivankovic wrote on his Instagram.

Now, the Iranian giants are looking for a new coach while there's not much time left for the club.

Yahya Golmohammadi, Afshin Ghotbi and Mehdi Mahdavikia have been shortlisted to replace Ivankovic.