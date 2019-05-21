TEHRAN – It’s not hard to believe that Persepolis won Iran Professional League for the third successive season. But what's the secret behind a successful project: consistency.

Branko Ivankovic took charge of the Iranian popular football team in April 2015 and dominated the Iranian league for four years.

The Reds became runners-up on goal difference in Branko’s first season and won the title for three years in a row.

Persepolis arch-rivals Esteghlal, Sepahan, Tractor Sazi and Zob Ahan changed their coaches for many times in the last three years. It takes time adopting new team for a newly-appointed coach, while Ivankovic and Persepolis have become too familiar over the past years.

“When clubs sack their manager they have no evidence it works. When a manager is consistent in his position the club does better and I strongly believe in that,” former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson has written in his autobiography.

Consistency is the key to success, especially for the European coaches who face ‘cultural difference’ in Iran. Ivankovic was familiar with local issues, since the Croat had worked as Iran national football team head coach in the first decade of the present century.

Branko Ivankovic improved mentality of Persepolis players and it’s the secret of his success in the Iranian popular football team. To change the lifestyle and mentality of a player with a different culture takes time and it’s one of the secretes of Branko’s success in Persepolis.

In my opinion, Esteghlal could have won the title in the coming years had they kept their German coach Winfried Schaefer at the club. Now, they must give time to their new head coach since every newly-appointed coach needs time to know his team and it’s time-consuming.

Carlos Queiroz is a clear example of how consistency can help a coach to be successful in a team.

The Portuguese tactician spent eight years as Iran coach, becoming the first coach of the Iranian national football team to lead the nation to consecutive World Cup.

Persepolis, now, are hungry to win more trophies with a coach who knows what is his long-term plan in the team.