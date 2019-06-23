Persepolis close to appointing Ante Cacic as head coach

TEHRAN – Ante Cacic is close to agreeing a deal to become Persepolis of Iran new head coach, the local media reported.

The 65-year-old coach will reportedly meet Persepolis general manager Iraj Arab in Turkey on Monday to finalize the contract.

Cacic was replaced by Zlatko Dalic in Croatia national football team in 2017.

Persepolis are looking for a replacement for Branko Ivankovic, who left the Iranian giants to lead Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Ivankovic led Persepolis to the Iranian domestic treble last season. Under guidance of the Croat, the Reds experienced their first ever AFC Champions league final as well.

The new season of Iran league will kick off on July 30.