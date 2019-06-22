Walter Zenga linked with bizarre Persepolis move

TEHRAN – Italian coach Walter Zenga has bizarrely been linked with a switch to Persepolis according to Iranian local media.

The 59-year-old coach has been out of a job since being sacked by Serie B club Venezia in March.

Zenga has previously coached Emirati football clubs Al Ain, Al Nasr, Al Jazira and Al Shaab.

He also worked as head coach at Italian Serie A teams Catania and Sampdoria.

Persepolis are looking for a replacement for Branko Ivankovic, who left the Iranian giants to lead Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Ivankovic led Persepolis to the Iranian domestic treble last season. Under the Croat, the Reds experienced their first ever AFC Champions league final as well.

Padideh coach yahya Golmohammadi is also a candidate to take charge of the team.

The new season of Iran league will kick off on July 30 and all teams have appointed their coaches and prepare for the new season, but Persepolis have yet to appoint their coach.