Massimo Carrera shortlisted for Persepolis job

TEHRAN – Italian coach Massimo Carrera has been has been shortlisted as a candidate to replace Branko Ivankovic in Iranian football giants Persepolis.

Carrera, 55, has been out of a job since being sacked by Russian football club Spartak Moscow in late 2018.

Carrera ended Spartak's 16-year wait for a Russian Premier League title by leading them to glory in 2016-17.

But the Italian was unable to follow up that success and Spartak finished third last season, then failed to reach the UEFA Champions League group stages after losing against PAOK in the third qualifying round.

Krunoslav "Kruno" Jurcic and Alexander Nouri are other contenders for the top job.

Croatian coach Jurcic has most recently coached Emirati football club Baniyas. The 50-year-old trainer has coached Dinamo Zagreb in three spells.

Iranian-German Nouri, who led Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in 2016-17, is also a candidate to take charge of the Reds.

Former Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga has been also linked with a move to Persepolis.

Persepolis are looking for a replacement for Ivankovic, who left the Iranian giants to lead Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Ivankovic led Persepolis to the Iranian domestic treble last season. Under guidance of the Croat, the Reds experienced their first ever AFC Champions league final as well.

The new season of Iran league will kick off on July 30.