Branko Ivankovic on his way out of Persepolis, Afshin Ghotbi on radar

TEHRAN – Branko Ivankovic could be on his way out of Persepolis after the Iranian giants failed to meet their financial commitments to the Croatian coach and according to what the local media reported Afshin Ghtobi is a possible replacement.

Ivankovic built the most decorated resume of any coach in Persepolis history. Under leadership of him, Persepolis won three successive Iran Professional League. The Reds, also won one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups.

Furthermore, Persepolis reached the AFC Champions League final for the first time ever, where they lost to Japanese outfit Kashima Antlers 2-0 on aggregate.

Now, the local media reported that the 65-year-old coach has penned a two-year contract with Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Ivankovic is leaving Persepolis at the peak of his career but the fans are protesting the club’s officials to let him go and it has angered them.

To regain domestic supremacy next season will be very tough for Persepolis since their opponents have already started their readiness but they should find a new coach from now on.

Afshin Ghotbi is the best possible option for Persepolis since the ex-Iran coach has already won a title with Persepolis in 2008 which is highly regarded as one of the most inspirational moments in the team’s history. Ghotbi inspired the Reds to win the league title after six years despite six-point deduction imposed by FIFA for non-payment of a former player.

Ghotbi, who was greeted as 'Afshin the Emperor', will definitely have a difficult task in Persepolis because he faces a tough task in living up to fans' expectations.

Ghotbi is without a team after parting company with Foolad, where he failed to make a splash in the Ahvaz based football club, however, he is a favorite candidate for the fans.

Ivankovic has given everything to Persepolis and has nothing left but it’s not the right time to announce his departure since there's not much time left for the club.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein