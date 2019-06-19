Yahya Golmohammadi inch closer to Persepolis return

TEHRAN – Padideh coach Yahya Golmohammadi is on the verge taking charge of Persepolis football club.

Golmohammadi is a candidate to replace Branko Ivankovic as well as Afshin Ghotbi and Mehdi Mahdavikia. However it seems Golmohammadi has a better chance of returning to Persepolis, because Mahdavikia currently works as Hamburger SV U21 coach and Ghotbi also failed to make a splash in Foolad football club last season.

Golmohammadi led the Reds in 2012-13 season but failed to win a trophy with the Iranian popular football team. He will have a difficult task to coach titleholders Persepolis.

Ivankovic left Persepolis to join Al Ahli of Saudi Arabi on a two-year contract. He built the most decorated resume of any coach in Persepolis history. Under leadership of him, Persepolis won three successive Iran Professional League. The Reds, also won one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups.

Furthermore, Persepolis reached the AFC Champions League final for the first time ever, where they lost to Japanese outfit Kashima Antlers 2-0 on aggregate.