Olympic medal winner Parviz Jalayer passes away
July 7, 2019
TEHRAN – Former Iran weightlifter Parviz Jalayer died at the age of 80 on Saturday.
He was suffering from digestive problems.
Parviz Jalayer competed at the 1964 and 1968 Olympics and won a silver medal in 1968 in Mexico City.
He snatched a gold medal in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok and claimed a bronze at the 1966 World Weightlifting Championships in Berlin.
Jalayer will be buried in Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery on Monday.
The Tehran Times staff offer heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.
