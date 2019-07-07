Olympic medal winner Parviz Jalayer passes away

TEHRAN – Former Iran weightlifter Parviz Jalayer died at the age of 80 on Saturday.

He was suffering from digestive problems.

Parviz Jalayer competed at the 1964 and 1968 Olympics and won a silver medal in 1968 in Mexico City.



He snatched a gold medal in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok and claimed a bronze at the 1966 World Weightlifting Championships in Berlin.



Jalayer will be buried in Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery on Monday.



The Tehran Times staff offer heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.