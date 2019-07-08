Ground prepared for co-op between Italian, Iranian companies: envoy

TEHRAN- Italian Ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone said the ground is prepared for cooperation between Italian and Iranian companies, the news portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) published on Monday.

Making the remarks during a meeting of Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce, the ambassador said that the activities of the joint chamber in fact show that there is high interest for cooperation between the two countries and based on the available data, Italy is one of the major trade partners of Iran.

Expressing his satisfaction over the eagerness of Iranian and Italian private sectors for cooperation, the envoy said Italian embassy is ready for offering any kind of cooperation in this due.

“We are in a special condition created as the result of sanctions pressure on both sides and under the current condition Iranian and Italian governments and private sectors have a double responsibility to remove the barriers”, he stressed.

Addressing the same meeting, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, the head of ICCIMA, evaluated Iran-Italy political and economic relations as good and said that expanded economic ties between the two sides will strengthen political relations between them.

Ahmad Pour-Fallah, the chairman of Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce, for his part, expounded upon the activities of the chamber over the past year and said that the number of chamber members has increased in the past year.

MA/MA