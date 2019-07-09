Comprehensive plan underway to amend tax system: fin. min.

TEHRAN- Tax system is being amended in the country through implementing the Comprehensive Tax Plan, Iran’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister stated.

The minister made the remarks in a meeting of the cabinet and Majlis Economic Committee members on Monday, IRIB reported.

Dejpasand said the mentioned plan consists of 32 significant programs and 97 percent of it has been already realized.

To minimize the effects of sanctions on the country’s economy, Iran is adopting some new economic approaches and the main important one is to reduce reliance on the oil revenues.

To materialize this objective, the country has put strengthening domestic production, boosting non-oil exports specially to the neighbor countries, and collecting taxes more systematically on top of its economic policies.

Earlier this month, Dejpasand said that reducing the current year’s budget dependency on oil exports is the most important economic objective in the country; and his ministry is seriously following up defined tax policies to this end.

The proposed 17.03 quadrillion rials ($405 billion) budget bill for this Iranian year (started on March 21) has envisaged 1.53 quadrillion rials (about $36.5 billion) of tax income.

The minister has also stressed that an efficient tax system should be a priority in the government’s policy making.

A non-oil budget requires other stable income sources.

In a message on the occasion of the National Day of Tax (July 7), Dejpasand stressed the necessity of planning for using stable non-oil income.

He wrote the sanctions should be considered an opportunity to reform the budget structure and to take the advantage of tax potential.

MA/MA