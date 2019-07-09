Kebab festival to bring foodies, meat eaters together

TEHRAN – Tens of chefs will show off skills at a major kebab festival, which is scheduled to be held on August 15 and 16 in Golpayegan, a central Iranian city famous for its tasty kebabs.

The skillfulness of cooking kebabs in Golpayegan has been registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list, CHTN reported.

Many travelers to Iran have very likely eaten kebabs due to the ubiquity of kababis, or kebab houses in every corner of the country.

Kabab-e koobideh, which is very popular, is minced lamb or beef, marinated in onion juices, spices and saffron. The meat is molded onto flat iron skewers, cooked over a fiery charcoal barbecue and served on top a mass of rice with a dollop of butter.

The side dishes make it magic. Raw onion, charred tomato, beetroot and even kiwi fruit must be eaten with the kebab to balance the meal, according to ancient Persian philosophy.

According to CNN, Iranian cooking can be seen as a metaphor for the country itself: It’s tart, sweet, fragrant and vastly complex. “It’s one of the world’s oldest, yet largely obscure, culinary landscapes, with roots dating back to the Persian Empire.”

AFM/MG