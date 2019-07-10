Guardian Council not influenced by political rivalries: Jannati

TEHRAN – The Guardian Council’s senior clerics and jurists do not consider political and factional rivalries when doing their duties, the council’s secretary Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said on Wednesday.

“They do not apply their personal opinions and their criterion is to carry out their legal duty,” Fars quoted Jannati as saying.

Under Article 99 of Iran’s Constitution, the responsibility to supervise elections lays with the Guardian Council.

The body consists of six theologians appointed by the Supreme Leader and six jurists nominated by the Judiciary and approved by parliament.

Iran’s next parliamentary election will be held on February 21, 2020. The candidates will have until December 7, 2019 to register.

In his remarks, Jannati emphasized that the Guardian Council recognizes the right of disqualified candidates to object to the council.

“The Guardian Council has always paid regard to the three principles of observing the holy religion, law and ethics and has acted according to these principles when supervising elections and will continue to do so,” he noted.

The top cleric also said the council acts as guarantor of Islamism and Republicanism of the Islamic Republic and the important task of protecting the law falls to the council.

