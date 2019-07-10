Iranian Artists Forum to review Roy Andersson films

TEHRAN – Movies from 76-year-old Swedish director Roy Andersson will be reviewed during a three-day program starting from July 13 at the Iranian Artists Forum.

“Songs from the Second Floor”, Andersson’s 2000 drama inspired by the Peruvian poet César Vallejo, is one of the films that will be screened in the program titled “Three Days with Roy Andersson”.

The film is about people who are trying to communicate, searching for compassion and getting the connection between small and large things.

“You, the Living” produced in 2007 is another highlight of the lineup. It is about humankind, its greatness and its baseness, joy and sorrow, its self-confidence and anxiety, its desire to love and be loved.



The program will also screen the 2014 drama “A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence” about Sam and Jonathan, a pair of hapless novelty salesman, who embark on a tour of the human condition in reality, and the fantasies that unfold in a series of absurdist episodes.

The 1991 short movie “World of Glory”, which was Andersson’s critical comeback to cinema, after many years in advertising, will also be reviewed.

The narrative portrays a man in white make-up who guides the viewer through his life in a bleakly stylized world.

Critics Majid Akhgar and Mehdi Moqimnejad and filmmaker Mohammadreza Aslani will attend the review sessions, which will be organized after each screening.

The program starting at 5 pm every day is open to the public.

Photo: A poster for “Three Days with Roy Andersson”, Iranian Artists Forum’s program for a review of Swedish director Roy Andersson’s films.



