What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Sarukhani.

The exhibit titled “Lost in Time” runs until July 17 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Yazdan Sadi is underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “Reading Shahnameh for Hafez” will run until July 17 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Saghar Hamzelu are currently on view in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Midazolam” will be running until July 24 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Negar Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a number of veteran artists, including Jalal Shabahangi, Manuchehr Niazi, Farideh Lashai, Mohammad Ehsai, Sadeq Tabrizi and Mehdi Sahabi.

The exhibit entitled “Connoisseur’s Look” will run until July 17 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Ramona Izadiyar, Reza Shah-Hosseini, Zahra Momeni, Baran Rahimi, Hamideh Shahednia, Mohsen Nazari Khanmiri and five other artists are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Returning to the Nature” will run until July 17 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* A collection of paintings by Marzieh Qasempur is on display in an exhibition at Elaheh Gallery.

The exhibit named “Misplacement” will be running until July 22 at the gallery that can be found at 47 Golfam St., off Africa Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Jalali is underway at Vaali Gallery.

Entitled “Chaos Theory”, the exhibit runs until July 23 at the gallery located at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.

* Paintings by Shahnaz Fotuhi are on display in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Depiction of Light” will run until July 17 at the gallery that can be found at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.



Multimedia

* A group of artists, including Mahsa Shahparnia, Banafsheh Arshi, Marsa Zeinali, Elham Moradi and Mahno Shirzad, is showcasing their photos and sets of installation in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Tracking the Self” will be running until July 17 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Photo

* An exhibition of photos by a group of artists including Babak Haqqi, Milad Karamuz, Ghazaleh Sedaqat and Ata Mohammadi is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “From Someone Else’s Frame” runs until July 23 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

ABU/MMS/YAW