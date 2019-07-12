Turkish airline to launch direct flights to Tabriz, Isfahan

TEHRAN - Pegasus Airlines, a Turkish low-cost airline headquartered in Istanbul, is scheduled to launch routes connecting the city of Izmir in Turkey to the cities of Tabriz and Isfahan in Iran, IRNA reported on Friday.

The airline’s decision comes at requests of many passengers, the report said, adding that in this regard, weekly chartered flights will be operated during August and September, however, their continuation is still unclear.

Head of the Association of Iranian Travel Agents in February emphasized the need to make a balance in tourist flow rates between the two neighbors.

In January-November 2018, 1.894 million Iranian tourists visited Turkey, 18.17 percent less than the same period in 2017, according to data compiled by Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The Islamic Republic, however, has failed to lure Turkish nationals in such a way to attain a balance yet.

