Female candidates named to become ambassadors: Foreign Ministry spokesman

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said between 20 to 30 new ambassadors will be introduced by the end of summer and that a number of female candidates have been proposed by the Foreign Ministry to take ambassadorial posts.

“Now is almost the time of replacing the ambassadors,” Mousavi told IRNA in an interview published on Friday. “In summer, experts and top diplomats would be replaced at the end of their tenure.”

He said the administrative procedure of the changes is underway and after the final decision, the new envoys will be introduced.

