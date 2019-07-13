Association of Iranian Sculptors’ exhibition underway at IAF 

TEHRAN – An exhibition organized by the Association of Iranian Sculptors is currently underway at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF).

A selection of 182 sculptures by 140 artists are on display at the 6th edition of the exhibit named “Chahar Suye Khial”, the forum announced on Saturday.

“This is the exhibition of the association’s members, in which each sculptor could display a maximum of 3 works, and the works have been selected by the sculptors themselves,” sculptor Alireza Khaqani has said.

The topic of the exhibit is open, giving the sculptors a better opportunity to choose works for the exhibit, he said.

“Top works have been selected to be put on view at the exhibit and there are hopes to see further progress in the coming editions,” he added

Sculptor Hooman Salimi also said that selecting works by the artists themselves helps to have better and different works to be displayed.

The exhibit will be running until July 26.

Photo: Art aficionados visit the 5th Chahar Suye Khial Exhibition at the Iranian Artists Forum on July 16, 2016. (Honaronline/Saeid Fallahfar)

