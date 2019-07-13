Parliamentary committee to hold meeting to counteract sanctions

TEHRAN – The Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee is slated to hold a special meeting in coming days on ways to counter U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the committee’s spokesman said on Saturday.

Hossein Naqavi Hosseini said the meeting will be held on Tuesday to examine motions that allow Iran to counter hostile moves by the United States, Tasnim reported on Saturday.

Back in April, the committee decided to table 14 motions as part of a plan to counter the hostile measures.

According to the motions, the administration, ministries, and executive organizations are required to carry out policies to deal with, foil, and inform about the U.S. belligerent measures.

The chairman of the committee said at the time that all organizations will have their respective duties under the planned motions, for instance, Communications and Information Technology Ministry would deal with U.S. cyber-terrorism plots or Health Ministry will cope with bioterrorism threats.

The upcoming parliamentary meeting will come against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the U.S. with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing the American bans and selling crude oil.

