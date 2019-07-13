Persepolis Museum to close for two weeks for repair work

TEHRAN - Persepolis Museum, which is located in UNESCO-tagged Persepolis, is to close for two weeks for restoration work.

During the closure, which is scheduled from July 15 to 29, protective measures will be carried out to enhance security of the museum’s displays and its wooden columns, CHTN reported.

The museum houses objects from Persepolis, which in its heyday was one of four key cities at the heart of an empire that spread from the Indus River to Ethiopia.

Once a ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire (550–330 BC), Persepolis lies just only an hour’s drive from north-east of Shiraz. Its original name was Parsa and it only acquired its Greek name of Persepolis – meaning both City of Parsa (City of Persia).

Persepolis boasts extensive structures, including monumental staircases, exquisite reliefs and imposing gateways as one of the great wonders of the ancient world.

